April 2, 1932 - July 6, 2020

The Sunshine Coast will need time to be as bright as it once was without Kay Chapman, our mother and our friend.

A woman of warmth, style, and intellect, Kay embraced adventure, technology, and giving to others both locally and globally. With a passion for the arts and a fearless approach to her own personal growth, Kay was a dynamic woman and role model to many.

A timeless modern woman, Kay loved her family and friends, and we in turn loved her for the woman she was. Her imagination, clever humour, and caring spirit filled us all with comfort, laughter and enjoyment.

Celebrating a life well lived, a life well loved.

