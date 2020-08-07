1/1
JANET KATHLEEN CHAPMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 2, 1932 - July 6, 2020
The Sunshine Coast will need time to be as bright as it once was without Kay Chapman, our mother and our friend.
A woman of warmth, style, and intellect, Kay embraced adventure, technology, and giving to others both locally and globally. With a passion for the arts and a fearless approach to her own personal growth, Kay was a dynamic woman and role model to many.
A timeless modern woman, Kay loved her family and friends, and we in turn loved her for the woman she was. Her imagination, clever humour, and caring spirit filled us all with comfort, laughter and enjoyment.
Celebrating a life well lived, a life well loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Aug. 7 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved