Lynn was born in Montreal Quebec, and passed away peacefully at in Sechelt BC. Eldest child of Beatrice (nee Feldsted) and Ronald Rutherford. Predeceased by her parents and sister Carol McRae, survived by her brother Murray Rutherford, sister Sherrill Rutherford, and nephew Brad McRae. Lynn grew up with her family in Vancouver BC and San Mateo California. She left home at 18 to live in the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco, drawn by the hippie counterculture movement. She moved to BC in the late 1960's and lived on the Sunshine Coast with friends on a communal property. Lynn travelled through Eastern Europe by herself during the Cold War, venturing into Russia and Czechoslovakia on the train. Later, she moved to Tokyo to teach English and promote world peace, returning to BC in the 1990's to be closer to family. Lynn was a unique individual and free spirit. She was an animal lover, social entrepreneur, peace activist, artist and musician, often leading gatherings in local parks playing her guitar and singing peace songs. She was a life-long learner and lover of books, and attended university in California, New Hampshire, and British Columbia. Lynn had an amazing artistic talent which she put to use painting and silk-screening for environmental and peace causes. She was a generous soul, known to give away her coat in the dead of winter to more needy individuals. Lynn loved her family dearly and she is sorely missed. Her spirit lives on in all who knew her. The family are extremely grateful to the staff at Shorncliffe for their dedication and excellent care for Lynn.



"All things shall perish from under the sky. Music alone shall live, never to die."

