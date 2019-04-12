Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice E. BARROW. View Sign

Janice Elizabeth Barrow was born May 16, 1954 to Mae and Ronald Barrow in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. She graduated from Bawating Collegiate Vocational School in 1972 and after traveling Europe, moved to the West Coast of BC on the back of a motorcycle. After receiving her nursing degree from BCIT in 1981, she spent the next 32 years of her life in a variety of nursing positions.



A generous and compassionate person, Janice spent most of her life helping others. Always there for her family and friends, she loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She lived her life to the fullest. Full of energy, she loved walking, fishing, hiking, paddle boarding - anything active and outdoors. She enjoyed nearly 10 years of retirement and spent it going between Australia and the Sunshine Coast.



Janice was predeceased by her partner Arthur Creak, her father Ronald Barrow and her brother Jack Barrow. She leaves as her legacy, her two daughters Christina Cole (Bowen) and Kathryn (Katie) Husband (Bowen) and five grandchildren (Wyatt, Sawyer and Tucker Husband) and (Max, Mila and Baby Cole on the way). She is survived by her mother Mae Barrow, siblings, Kevin Barrow, Carol Quesnel, Barbara Bedard, Cheryl Fisher and George Moss.



A celebration of life will be held for Janice in July 2020.

Janice Elizabeth Barrow was born May 16, 1954 to Mae and Ronald Barrow in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. She graduated from Bawating Collegiate Vocational School in 1972 and after traveling Europe, moved to the West Coast of BC on the back of a motorcycle. After receiving her nursing degree from BCIT in 1981, she spent the next 32 years of her life in a variety of nursing positions.A generous and compassionate person, Janice spent most of her life helping others. Always there for her family and friends, she loved her children and grandchildren fiercely. She lived her life to the fullest. Full of energy, she loved walking, fishing, hiking, paddle boarding - anything active and outdoors. She enjoyed nearly 10 years of retirement and spent it going between Australia and the Sunshine Coast.Janice was predeceased by her partner Arthur Creak, her father Ronald Barrow and her brother Jack Barrow. She leaves as her legacy, her two daughters Christina Cole (Bowen) and Kathryn (Katie) Husband (Bowen) and five grandchildren (Wyatt, Sawyer and Tucker Husband) and (Max, Mila and Baby Cole on the way). She is survived by her mother Mae Barrow, siblings, Kevin Barrow, Carol Quesnel, Barbara Bedard, Cheryl Fisher and George Moss.A celebration of life will be held for Janice in July 2020. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close