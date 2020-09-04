October 26, 1940 - August 25, 2020

At Sechelt Hospital following a resurgence of pancreatic cancer. Jeannie was born in Bridgetown, Nova Scotia and her family moved to Quebec City where she grew up until her graduation from high school. She then studied mathematics, statistics and accounting at Dalhousie University. She found work applying these skills in insurance companies until her first husband was soon posted as an immigration officer in Hong Kong, where they lived for five years. It was there that she began a lifelong fascination with art which became richly rewarded when her husband was posted in London, England, giving her limitless access to the Tate, National Gallery, and other distinguished galleries in that city. Following their return to Canada, her marriage ended, and she returned to Quebec City until she met, married and moved to Vancouver with her second husband, a British shipbuilding manager, who accepted a job offer near Pusan, South Korea, where they lived for four years. Upon their return, they decided to separate and Jeannie resumed her life in Vancouver working in the financial department of Shaughnessy Hospital until its closure while living in a strata on Point Grey Road.

Upon retirement, she moved to the town of Gibsons. Her family are grateful to the people there who welcomed her warmly, nowhere more so than at her volunteer work at the Gibsons Art Gallery, of which she became president, and a volunteer in its popular gift shop. Her years at Gibsons were the happiest and most fulfilled and she is remembered there for her devotion to accuracy and her subtle sense of humour. She died with her good friend Paul holding her hand to the very end, and those who saw her before her cremation report that her expression was one of repose and comfort.

Her remains will be shipped to the family plot at Amherst Cemetery in Amherst, N.S. She is survived by her brother, Robert Stephen Harlow of Kingston, Ontario, her sister Anne Jessica Harlow, her nephew Jeremy Harlow Dalbeck, her niece Caitlin Jeanne Dalbeck, all the latter from California, her nephew Michael Stephen Harlow of Inuvik, NWT, and her step-niece Katherine Kehoe of Ottawa.

