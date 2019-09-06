Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSE CHARLES FARRAND. View Sign Obituary

April 6, 1971 - August19, 2019

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Jesse, of Roberts Creek, BC.

Jesse was born in Sechelt and spent much of his childhood moving from Burns Lake, Lumby, Enderby, Vernon, Kelowna, and a final year of high school in Oakhurst, CA. Jesse moved to the Sunshine Coast 17 years ago to work for his father's business, Evergreen Landscaping, which he took over as owner/operator seven years ago.

He is survived by a big loving blended family, his mother Susan Letkeman, and step-father Michael; his father William (Bango) Boragno and step-mother Mary Glenn; his brother Morgan Farrand and wife Iris, nieces Bella, Aubrey, and nephews Bryden, Justin; his sister Galadriel and husband Randy, nieces Brianna and Darryl, baby Cash, Kate and Steven, and Julia; his step-sister Lisa and husband Mike, nephew Jackson; his sister Heather and husband Vince, nephews Max and Oliver; his sister Jade Boragno and Mike, nieces Royal, Pearl and Löv; his step-brother Beau and Sheryl; his sister Tara Romer and husband Josh; his sister Maria and nephew Da'Jon; his neighbours and second family Aimee and husband Marty, children Jacob, Taylor and Riannon.

Jesse touched all hearts that met him, his laugh, his smile, even his eyes smiled. He was a very kind, generous, funny, amazing person of integrity. He was incredibly hard working, had a heart of gold, would help anyone whenever he could, had a zest for life, and always wanted to enjoy his precious time. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

It is hard to find words to thank all the efforts that took place to search for our missing Jesse. We are beyond grateful for the RCMP, the Coast Guard, marine and land Search and Rescue, Airspan Helicopters, Crosby Marine, D&D Pacific Fisheries and so many more. The love and support in this community has been overwhelming and is holding us up during this time.

A service was held last weekend at the Pier in Roberts Creek. For those wishing to help, we are suggesting that donations can be made to the volunteers of the Sunshine Coast Search and Rescue at sunshinecoastscar.ca





