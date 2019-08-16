Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JO-ANNE BARBARA McNEVIN. View Sign Obituary

1939 - 2019

Jo-Anne Barbara McNevin of Ladysmith BC, born March 7th, 1939 in Vancouver B.C. Passed away peacefully August 3rd, 2019 on Vancouver Island, with her loving family present and by her side.

Predeceased by her parents, Barbara and Noel Reid of Roberts Creek and her husband Ronald Morris Forbes of Vancouver.

Loving sister to Peter Reid of Nanaimo and Sue Rhodes of Gibsons, and lifelong friend Joyce Scotton.

Jo-Anne later met and married her ever loving husband and best friend John McNevin May 1971, blending seven kids into one family, Cheryl (Lorne), Michael (Janice), and Bruce (Rose), joining Deborah (Jim), Malcolm, Kenneth, and Allison (Bill).

Jo-Anne was happiest when she was with her family; she was so proud of her children and even more proud of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews: Jill, Ross, Andrew, Ria, Randi, Reid, Brie, Jennifer, Ellen, Keenan, Kenzie, Bronx, Michelle, Jennifer, Jeffery, Alex, and Graham.

When Jo-Anne was not following a grandchilds' sporting event or traveling to see parts of the world or chasing the sun she was a political organizer, trying to leave the world a better place than when she found it. People, social values and family very much drove Jo-Anne her whole life.

Jo-Anne's niece wrote after her aunts passing, "There are some people who make such an impact in our lives that it's almost not possible to honour their passing in a way that seems fitting…my Aunt Jo is one of those extraordinary people. The saying, it takes a village must've started with her, she raised not only her own extended village but neighbouring villages as well."

Jo-Anne, Jo, Mom, Gem, Aunt Jo (AJ) we will deeply miss you and will love you forever and ever. Blow us a kiss.

A Celebration of Jo-Anne's life will be announced at a later date.



