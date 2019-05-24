Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan A. Hopkins. View Sign Obituary

Joan Arden Hopkins (née Osterland) April 24, 1930 - May 11, 2019. It is with great sadness we share the passing of Joan at Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, BC. Joan's beloved husband Don passed seven years earlier and she is survived by her daughter Tannis (Burnaby, BC) and brother and sister-in-law, Kirk and Jane Osterland (Montreal, Que), brother-in-law Charles Hopkins (North Vancouver, BC) 10 nieces and nephews and a couple of cousins.



Joan was born in Peterborough, Ontario and grew up in Fort Garry, Winnipeg, Manitoba. Joan was a warm, intelligent, supportive person and she enjoyed a wonderfully close and loving relationship with her husband and daughter. She was a great self-taught cook, voracious reader and a passionate CBC listener/ supporter. Her love for animals was fulfilled with the companionship of beloved dachshunds and cats. Although wobbly with vertigo she still lived on her own in her Gibsons home until she passed. Thank you to the many kind friends and good neighbours who were helpful in her final years. Thank you to the wonderful caregivers, nurses and doctors of Sechelt and Lions Gate Hospitals.



If you would like to do anything in Joan's memory please consider a donation to the BCSPCA, CBC or Sechelt Hospital or Lions Gate Hospital. Joan's wishes were not to have any formal gathering so there will only be a small private Celebration of Life held at a later date.

