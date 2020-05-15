It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Elisabeth Boutilier (née Gould). She is survived by her son Roy, daughter Donna, grandson Kris. Predeceased by her husband David.



Born June 1, 1917 in London, England she experienced incredible changes in our world first hand: born during the Great War, being a young adult during the Second World War, a London shopkeeper, telephonist and fire watcher during the Blitz, marrying her dashing Canadian soldier husband and relocating to Roberts Creek in 1946, then to Parksville, thence to the south of England in the 1950's, northward to County Durham in the 1980's, and finally back to the Sunshine Coast in 2007.



Sadly her health could not keep pace with her stamina and she passed away on April 17 at not quite 103 years young.



The family are very grateful to Dr. McCall for her practical help, kindness and compassion; to all the care aides from all the different organizations who have been so wonderful with assisting her as she ailed, and especially to the home care nursing team for such exceptional care. Special thanks are also due to Greg and the team at Coast Ability for their thoughtful help and support through the years.



