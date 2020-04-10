Guest Book View Sign Obituary

MAHLMAN, Joan (nee Graham)



It is with sadness we share that Joan passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 29, 2020 – just short of her 94th birthday.



Mom grew up in Gibsons Landing and was proud of her long-standing connections to so many original families on the coast. She leaves behind her daughters Kerry (Cory) and Melanie, her son Clint (Lynne), and three beloved grandchildren Ben (Indu), Julia (Kyle), and Josh.



Mom was predeceased by her best friends: her husband, Cliff and her mom, Olive.



Mom was very proud of her time as a telephone operator with BC Tel. She was active with the Girl Guides of Canada, fund raising for various charities, the Sunshine Coast Regional District, Census of Canada, volunteering at schools, and the development of a number of regional parks - especially Chaster Park.



Mom was a lifelong animal lover, known for her variety of family pets and the deer who take sanctuary in the forested areas of her long-held family home. In her later years Mom greatly enjoyed simple pleasures such as a good cup of coffee; seeing neighbours from the kitchen window; the school bus honking and the school children waving hello in the mornings; and seeing the Gibsons Volunteer Fire Department trucks go by on practice night.



Mom treasured visiting with her old-time friends and acquaintances, including the folks at Harmony Hall, the Telephone Pioneers and especially her "lunch bunch".



Joan's family would like to acknowledge and thank the caring staff and physicians at shishalh/Sechelt Hospital, Dr. Paul Murphy, and more recently Dr. Corrie Belgraver and the entire team at Christenson Village who surrounded Mom and her family with affection during her last months.



By request there will be no service. We encourage people to take a walk in nature and think of the importance of parks, community and family.



