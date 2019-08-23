Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan PRATT. View Sign Obituary

Joan Tuttle Black Pratt, born December 14, 1930, passed peacefully July 26, 2019 in Mission, BC, with her granddaughter Amanda and daughter Laurie by her side.



Joan was born in Ottawa, and resided there most of her life, raising children and working as a teacher, until she retired from Philemon Wright High School and moved to Sechelt, BC in 1986, where she became an active volunteer in that community with her second husband, Charles Pratt.



Joan's passion for travel was passed on to her children Ian Black, Graeme Black, and Laurie Eide and their families, with whom she cruised many times, and loved to show the world to. Unfortunately, her youngest son Bruce Black passed before her and couldn't be a part of these travels.



She was also predeceased by her beloved Charles in 2003. Joan will be truly missed by her family and friends, but her love of song will live on in our hearts.



A service has not yet been planned. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank, as this was a community service Joan was active in for more then 30 years.

