November 21, 1940 to October 23, 2020
Our beautiful Alberta Rose and Foxy Lady has died of Covid-19 just shy of her 80th birthday. Born and raised in Calgary, trained as a lab technician at the U of A Hospital, Joanne enjoyed a satisfying career and full life. She was a positive and outgoing force, consummate recycler, fabulous seamstress, master wordsmith and Scrabble player, and generous friend. Joanne was an avid walker, fitness class participant, emergency preparer and theatre volunteer. She loved blue sky days, hot coffee, cookies and always made room for ice cream.
Daughter of Tom & Alice (predeceased), big sister to Colin (predeceased April 2020), John and Jane; mother to Diana, John and Peter; Oma to Cameron, Scott, Alex, Lauren and Rory.
Joanne was so proud of her beautiful home in Gibsons. While she struggled with Parkinsons and dementia in recent years she was able to continue to live there until August with home care support. The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Forgie and RSK Home Care Services (Shakeel, Kobe and Erika) for their kind attention. As well we are immensely grateful that Joanne was able to have a wonderful spring and summer enriched by her faithful caregiver and friend Laurie before she moved into care in Vancouver. Gratitude also to the staff at Lions Gate Hospital who were able to be with Joanne when we could not, keeping her comfortable until the end.
Joanne was a generous supporter of local theatre. As we cannot safely gather to celebrate Joanne at this time those who wish could honour her memory with a donation to the Driftwood Players, http://driftwoodplayers.ca or The Gibsons Landing Heritage Society, www.heritageplayhouse.com