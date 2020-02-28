Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johan DE KLEER. View Sign Obituary

It is with saddened hearts that we announce that John de Kleer passed peacefully at home on February 6, 2020. John was born in Noordwijk, Netherlands and after a short stay in Australia, immigrated to Canada. He was an avid sailor. John worked for 30+ years as a house building contractor. After his semi-retirement, he would often be seen in Lower Gibsons where he managed the Gibsons Quay. John is survived by his business partner, Janet Webb, his daughter Cattarina Patrice and his son David (Angela) de Kleer, as well as his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

It is with saddened hearts that we announce that John de Kleer passed peacefully at home on February 6, 2020. John was born in Noordwijk, Netherlands and after a short stay in Australia, immigrated to Canada. He was an avid sailor. John worked for 30+ years as a house building contractor. After his semi-retirement, he would often be seen in Lower Gibsons where he managed the Gibsons Quay. John is survived by his business partner, Janet Webb, his daughter Cattarina Patrice and his son David (Angela) de Kleer, as well as his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close