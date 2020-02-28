It is with saddened hearts that we announce that John de Kleer passed peacefully at home on February 6, 2020. John was born in Noordwijk, Netherlands and after a short stay in Australia, immigrated to Canada. He was an avid sailor. John worked for 30+ years as a house building contractor. After his semi-retirement, he would often be seen in Lower Gibsons where he managed the Gibsons Quay. John is survived by his business partner, Janet Webb, his daughter Cattarina Patrice and his son David (Angela) de Kleer, as well as his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.