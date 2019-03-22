Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN BRUCE McCULLAGH. View Sign

January 2, 1938 – March 16, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John McCullagh at Almonte Hospital, Almonte, Ontario. Born in London, Ontario John spent his younger years in Gravenhurst where he met and married his first wife Thelma McCullagh (Terry) before moving to Pembroke and North Bay in pursuit of his flying career. John was an avid aviation enthusiast, getting his pilots licence at the age of 16, flying for Orillia Air Services and Wheeler Northland before operating Norland Aviation and Ottawa River Outfitters where he met his second wife Mary McCullagh (Murray). After selling Norland Aviation he moved to Pembroke and continued flying for Bradley Air Services out of Rapids-des-Joachims (Swisha) while still operating Ottawa River Outfitters. For his retirement John moved to Sechelt, BC where he flew full-time for Harbour Air Seaplanes until his real retirement at the age of 78. In July, 2016 John was recognized for his 62 years of flying when he was awarded the Master Air Pilot Certification by the Honorable Company of Air Pilots.

John is predeceased by his wife Mary (Murray) McCullagh, mother Kathleen (Gregory) McCullagh, father James McCullagh, brother Milton McCullagh, sisters Mary Fisher and Helen Hill and daughter Jeannie McCullagh. Dearly loved father of Tim (Sally), Bruce (Beth), Nancy (Rene), Sonya (Randy), John (Jill), Caroline (Kurtis), step-daughter Samantha Clark and 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Drop in Celebration of Life Friday May 3, 2019 at Cecil's in North Bay from 1pm – 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the .

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario, 613-256-3313

127 Church Street

Almonte , ON K0A 1A0

