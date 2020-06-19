An amazing man, John David Bradshaw Paulin, of Gibsons B.C., has passed away after a long and hard fought battle with COPD. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. Even in his last days, he was always able to bring a smile to the faces of those around him and to warm their hearts.
John was a beautiful, adventurous soul, a talented musician, a great partner, and a great father. He was a teacher, a care worker, a fisherman and artistic curator, a business owner and dynamic entrepreneur. He was an excellent cook, well spoken, funny, community minded and a deeply caring individual. He was never afraid to talk about the tough stuff, and helped many with his ability to listen deeply from the heart.
He was predeceased by his father and mother; Bradshaw and Joan Paulin, and by his sister Jane Paulin. He is survived by his partner, Linda Clost, and his son, Brook Paulin.
A compassionate man, and an inspiration to those who knew him, he will be greatly missed. He shared so much love in this world, and if you're reading this he probably loved you too.
Celebrating the life of a Beautiful Soul,
"May all beings be peaceful, may all beings be happy, may all beings be well"
-John Paulin
The time and date of the wake will be communicated to those who would like to attend or participate. It will be scheduled for sometime after the pandemic settles and we can gather in person again.
Please email brookpaulin@gmail.com if you would like to be notified of these details.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Jun. 19 to Jul. 10, 2020.