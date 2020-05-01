In loving memory of John Gilbert Hudson who was born in Perth, Scotland to John Sr. and Gladys.



Some of John's favourite years were spent coaching Goobers Soccer Team and countless baseball teams. John had an unwavering love of animals, old cars, classic movies, a nice cup of tea and long laughs with his good friends and brother Ron.



He is survived by his daughter Skye Natasha Lintott, son-in-law Joel, his son Brandon (Twig) Hudson, fiancé Leanne, his grandchildren Mikayla, Jona and Jayden, his brother Ron and wife Cheryl and sisters Janice and Carol.



Gone to soon, John will be deeply missed by his family and countless friends. He made a lasting impression on anyone he new and left us all with wonderful memories and stories to share.



The family would like to thank John's close friend Bryan Wert for his thoughtful compassion and care over the years.



They would also like to thank Mike Craig and the Bunkhouse Brothers for their helping hand during John's last days.



In lieu of flowers, John would have wanted donations made to your local animal shelter.



"Heroes are remembered but a legend never dies."



We love you, Daddy.



