Guest Book View Sign Obituary

November 27, 1939 - December 13, 2019

John was an icon and a legend. John loved everyone and was loved greatly in return. He was a kind, gracious, generous man with an unsurpassed passion for life and living life, and all of life's moments to the fullest. This provided the force he was in everything he did. He had a great mind for business, new ventures and adventures. Everyone John met or spent time with has a story to tell and many great lifetime memories were made. John valued his family and friends more than anything.

After graduating Lord Byng, John joined the bank for a time then spread his wings to include real estate, land development, farming, fish farming, logging, and marine operator, to name a few; and enjoying the many friends he made while working in the States. He enjoyed his motorcycles, boats and airplanes and has many stories to tell of the fun with friends and family. His spirit and love of life were strong but his body weakened in the end.

He is predeceased by Mary and Gordon Butler, his nephews Andrew, Jason and Sean. He is survived by his brothers David (wife Majorie), Dean (Gail) and friend Jeanne, his daughters Jeanette (Len), Cheryl and his son Michael, his nephew Ian (Isabella) and children, his grandchildren Morgan, Nathan and Hailey, his companion and friend Colleen Whitney and his dog Benny.

A celebration of life will take place in the new year, at which time an announcement will be placed in the newspaper. November 27, 1939 - December 13, 2019John was an icon and a legend. John loved everyone and was loved greatly in return. He was a kind, gracious, generous man with an unsurpassed passion for life and living life, and all of life's moments to the fullest. This provided the force he was in everything he did. He had a great mind for business, new ventures and adventures. Everyone John met or spent time with has a story to tell and many great lifetime memories were made. John valued his family and friends more than anything.After graduating Lord Byng, John joined the bank for a time then spread his wings to include real estate, land development, farming, fish farming, logging, and marine operator, to name a few; and enjoying the many friends he made while working in the States. He enjoyed his motorcycles, boats and airplanes and has many stories to tell of the fun with friends and family. His spirit and love of life were strong but his body weakened in the end.He is predeceased by Mary and Gordon Butler, his nephews Andrew, Jason and Sean. He is survived by his brothers David (wife Majorie), Dean (Gail) and friend Jeanne, his daughters Jeanette (Len), Cheryl and his son Michael, his nephew Ian (Isabella) and children, his grandchildren Morgan, Nathan and Hailey, his companion and friend Colleen Whitney and his dog Benny.A celebration of life will take place in the new year, at which time an announcement will be placed in the newspaper. Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close