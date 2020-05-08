We are very sad to announce that John Thomas Willcox died on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 78. He will be remembered with love, sitting on the veranda looking out onto the ocean with a glass of scotch in hand.
John was born on October 4, 1941 in Yorkshire England to Jack and Alice Willcox. John is predeceased by sister Hilary, and they are survived by their sister Anne.
John attended Welbeck College in 1958, followed by the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. A natural leader and talented athlete, he was captain of the Sandhurst Fencing team and was commissioned into REME in August 1962. He graduated as a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from the Royal Military College of Science, Shrivenham in 1967. It was at this time he met his wife of 54 years, Suzette. He rose to the rank of Captain before deciding to leave the British Army in April 1974. He lived his life to the ideals he acquired during this period and made many lifelong friendships in the army.
With three small children, John and Suzette left England and immigrated to Canada in 1974. Working as a Mechanical Engineer for Luscar Ltd., they moved to BC in 1982 when John became President of Neptune Bulk Terminals Ltd. Following his retirement from Neptune in 2002, he felt very fortunate to participate as a Board Member for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and later, Fibreco Export Inc. During his time on the waterfront he made many close friendships. As his health declined, he took great comfort from the many kind messages he received.
John's wife Suzette, three children Lucy (Rick), Nick (Diane) and Sacha (Alec) and four grandchildren Amelia, Simon, Chloe and Maxe were his first love. His second love was boating and fishing. He fished for salmon throughout BC and was always organizing his next trip in search of the "big one". Those who spent time with him boating and fishing saw John in his element.
The family would like to thank their friends and acknowledge the Sunshine Coast Palliative Care team for their tremendous support during John's last days. Anyone wishing to honour John's lifelong commitment to family and friends may make donations to the Sunshine Coast Hospice Society (coasthospice.com).
Lastly, to his many friends; during this challenging time where we cannot gather together to celebrate John's life, we ask that you raise a glass and give a "cheer" to a man who was fiercely loyal, giving and deserving of our love and respect.
Published in The Coast Reporter from May 8 to May 10, 2020.