JOHN WILBUR HICKS

October 7, 1930 - October 3, 2019

John left us peacefully in the afternoon of Thursday, October 3rd surrounded by loved ones. He enjoyed many visitors the days leading up to his passing.

John was born in Vancouver's Grace Hospital to Wilbur and Beatrice in 1930. Raised on the Sunshine Coast, he worked as a logger from there to Knight Inlet from the 1940's to 1976.

He married the love of his life, Phyllis Apps, a school teacher, in Sechelt, in 1953. Over 66 years their marriage was filled with flowers, dancing, and canned peaches.

He built their first family home in Selma Park area of Sechelt, raising their family there, in logging camps, and later in the Rockland area of Campbell River.

In 1976, with his brother Ken, John switched careers to become a grocer, with the purchase of the Willow Point Lucky Dollar store. They later built the overwhelmingly successful grocery store in Oyster River in the early 80's. After opening the store in Oyster River, John and Phyllis moved to the Saratoga Beach area.

Dad is fondly remembered on McLarey Avenue as a neighbour always willing to help fix something broken, and sharing his Sweet Pea Bouquets. The dogs of McLarey Avenue always knew if the garage door was open, there was good chance of a biscuit from John, for the cost of a good "sit". After he left the bush, John enjoyed many hours on the golf course. That would be one of the "drivers" that would take them wintering in Yuma, Arizona, where John would become well known as the fixer of golf carts, and maker of Christmas morning Eggs Bennies. John and Phyllis would enjoy 12 winters at Cocapah Bend, Yuma, Arizona.

John had a knack for knowing what he wanted to do, and when. He and Mom were the first people to move into the Berwick by the Sea. He was an early member of the Ambassador Program, helping people get settled and feel welcomed into their new home at Berwick. We know he will be missed.

John was a loving supportive caregiver, and a man of well chosen words. He was the consummate father figure to his family, and fondly remembered by friends his children and grandchildren brought through his and Phyllis' homes.

Thank you to Chuck Massey for his spiritual friendship and counsel. Special thanks to Bill W. for being an important part of his life for the last 45 years.

He is survived by Phyllis, his wife of 66 years, brother Ken (Shirley), children Philip (Linda) and Diana, grandchildren Paige (Gabe) and Iain.

We are grateful for our time with John/Dad/Grandpa. He left life as he lived it, on his terms, and we are so thankful he is no longer in pain.

A Service of Celebration will be held on Friday, October 18, 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Anglican Church, Campbell River.

