Joe lived a life full of hard work but also leisure. From a young age he worked as a mechanic on airplanes for Pacific Western. Down the road, he worked at the Mica Dam, and building the upper levels highway through North Vancouver. These are just a few of the jobs that he had throughout his life. He was a talented mechanic and drove everything from motor cycles to semis. Joe found the Sunshine Coast and built a small cabin on North Lake. He may be best known for starting Pender Harbour Diesel with his partners. He worked there for years and settled in Kleindale, in the house behind the shop. Many parties were hosted in that house because Joe loved a good time. He also enjoyed travelling with his late wife Louise. They vacationed in many countries together and with their friends. They loved road trips, either in the motor home or the 63 Cadillac, driving all over Canada, the US and even into Mexico. Joe McKay was a great man and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends, including his sister Darlene, Lynn (sister-in-law), his children Derrick and Charmaine and all of his grandchildren. Upon Joe's request, no service will be held.

