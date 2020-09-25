1/1
Joseph Edard Chiasson
November 01, 1937 - September 18, 2020
Joseph Edard Chiasson passed away at Christenson Village on September 18, 2020 at the age of 82. He will be missed by his loving wife Gabrielle, his daughter Cheryl (Edward) Hickey, son Gregory (Deyon) Chiasson, Carmen (Jim) Stade, Linda Johanson, Monica (Ronn) Mostat, 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and many friends and relatives. Eddie grew up in a large family in Caraquet Newbrunswick where he logged and fished. He moved to BC in his early 20's and lived on the Sunshine Coast. After 35 years of working for BC Ferries he retired and enjoyed watching Canuck games, playing music and gardening. Many thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Christenson Village. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
