Joe is survived by his life partner, Beth, sister Mary, daughter Jody, son John, grandchildren Cheyenne, Skeena, Caleb and Jared, and nieces and nephews.



Joe was born and raised in Trail, BC, where he played baseball and was renowned for pitching a seven-inning, no-hitter game. Joe met Beth while playing ball on the prairies when she was 16 and he was 21. They eventually made their way to the West Coast, settling in Burnaby where they built an avant-garde architecturally designed home, and raised their two children.



Joe was a structural engineer/draftsman, a boat-builder, dreamer, collector, community advocate, and environmentalist long before it was popular. He was a family man, good provider, generous to fault, and a lover of nature and animals.



Joe was a unique character, well-loved, and will be greatly missed by many.



Service to be held at a later date.



