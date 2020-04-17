Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Garbers. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Garbers. Joyce passed away peacefully after a short but tough battle with pancreatic cancer. She will greatly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends.



Through the years Joyce made her home in Garden Bay. She quickly became the Joyce that everyone knew and loved. Being the social butterfly that she was, it was only fitting that she managed the Garden Pay Pub. Over the years she had many repeat customers in the summer months that would come just to see her. That familiar smiling face, stunning blue eyes and vibrant personality drew everyone in. If you've ever been to the pub you would know Joyce!! On many occasions she spent the nights serving up drinks while people danced the night away to the live music that kept the place hopping. Joyce was full of adventure and lived life to the fullest. She loved to travel and covered many parts of the world. Everywhere she would go she would run into someone she knew. It was an ongoing joke with her family who she was going to bump into on the next trip. Even in Australia getting off a boat in the Great Barrier Reef she ran into some folks she knew from Garden Bay. Joyce had a heart of gold and was always busy helping out others. She was more than willing to lend a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on, an ear to listen and much much more. Joyce simply went above and beyond to please .



Not only has her family and countless friends suffered a great loss but her community has as well. "Joycie" you were so well loved by so many and will be sadly missed. You will forever live on in all our wonderful memories we had the pleasure of sharing with you. Things simply will not be the same without you. Rest easy angel. We love you.



Due to the circumstances surrounding us all there will be no service at this time. Hopefully things will be safe and better soon and a celebration of her wonderful life can be held in the summertime.

