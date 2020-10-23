On Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 Joyce McMillen, loving wife of Al Robins and mother of four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, passed away in Penticton, BC. Joyce was born on April 19, 1928 on Saltspring Island, BC to Alfred and Vera (Seymour) Nichols. On February 26, 1950 she married Walter McMillen (who preceded her in death in 2011) in Lynn Valley where they raised one daughter, Robyn, and three sons, Rodger, Cameron, and Dean. They lived there until they retired to the Sunshine Coast where they lived for 30 years. Joyce was very involved with the Sunshine Coast Golf Club and had many friends there. She moved to Penticton in 2012 to be nearer to her sons. Joyce remarried Al Robins in 2018. Joyce was known for her love of Bridge, her quick wit, and her love of adventure. She will be greatly missed by Al, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as her siblings Pat Baldrey, Anne Bolton, and Allan Nichols.



