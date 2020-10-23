1/1
Joyce Y. McMillen
April 19, 1928 - October 07, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 Joyce McMillen, loving wife of Al Robins and mother of four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, passed away in Penticton, BC. Joyce was born on April 19, 1928 on Saltspring Island, BC to Alfred and Vera (Seymour) Nichols. On February 26, 1950 she married Walter McMillen (who preceded her in death in 2011) in Lynn Valley where they raised one daughter, Robyn, and three sons, Rodger, Cameron, and Dean. They lived there until they retired to the Sunshine Coast where they lived for 30 years. Joyce was very involved with the Sunshine Coast Golf Club and had many friends there. She moved to Penticton in 2012 to be nearer to her sons. Joyce remarried Al Robins in 2018. Joyce was known for her love of Bridge, her quick wit, and her love of adventure. She will be greatly missed by Al, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as her siblings Pat Baldrey, Anne Bolton, and Allan Nichols.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Oct. 23 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved