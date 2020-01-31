Guest Book View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julie Carder Demmitt on January 27, 2020 following a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Julie was a busy and determined lady and cherished every moment she shared with family and friends in her treasured Gibsons. A world traveler with an inquisitive mind, a wonderful host, a dear friend to many and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Julie personified grace and intelligence and her zest for life was infectious. She happily spent her last days in their home with Frank enjoying their moments together and the fabulous views. With a sparkle in her eye and a smile on her face, she maintained that, "Home is where I want and need to be."

Julie leaves behind her large and loving family including her husband Frank, son Shaun and his family (Leanne, Brad and Ali), daughter Sarah (predeceased) and her family (Paul, Trevor, Mark and Tage), her siblings Brian (Jenni), Adrian (Lynda), Charles (Donna), Mandy (Jim), Frank's daughters Teri (Dave, Matthew, Ethan) and Bobbi (Rag, Jack, Emma).

A social gathering to celebrate Julie's life will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 6pm - 8pm at the Gibsons Public Market at 473 Gower Point Road in the Atrium.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Sechelt Hospital Foundation.

Rest peacefully, darling Julie.

