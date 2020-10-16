1/
KARIN LENORE JORDAN
Born: January 3, 1933, Edmonton , Alberta
Died: October 6, 2020, Roberts Creek, B.C.
Words that capture Karin's essence: prodigious loyalty, physical and mental strength, lover of nature, voracious reader. Her love of words made her an avid and (let's face it) competitive Scrabble player. She took great joy in music, whether listening to, especially with brother Ron, or making it, through voice or piano. She cultivated enduring friendships, always taking the time to nurture them along, no matter her own circumstances. She delighted in humour, laughing with abandon when caught by some unexpected quirky story. And, she walked, always, endless miles, up and down the mountains with Eric, along the beaches with friends, through the woods with whichever dog was present at the moment.
Nurse, gardener, sheller of peas, and preserver of the abundant produce from Eric's garden, library volunteer, active member of the Sunshine Coast Grandmothers and Grandothers, long-time choir member: Karin was never bored with her life, knowing how to find beauty and pleasure in connecting with others, and with the earth.
She will be greatly missed by life partner, Eric, by nieces Olivia and Kathryn, nephew Jeff, brother-in-law Franzl, sister-in-law Mavis – and friends too numerous to mention.
Please, no flowers. If desired, donations to Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Oct. 16, 2020.
