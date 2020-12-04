1/1
Karsten Haukaas
September 20, 1930 - November 21, 2020
Karsten Haukaas passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Karsten was born in Lindas (Bergen), Norway on September 20, 1930 to Hans and Kristina and came to Vancouver in 1952. He was a commercial fisherman and ran his antique furniture repair and refinishing business until his retirement. He married Randi in 1959 and moved to North Delta in 1971. They retired on the Sunshine Coast where Karsten enjoyed fishing and working in his garden. He was a quiet, gentle, caring man and was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 61 years, Randi and children Cindy (Jim), Ken (Deanna), Shawn (Alex) and grandchildren Matthew, Kayla, Karsten, Grayson, Scott and Brad. Thank you to the Morgan Place staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of B.C. and Yukon.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Dec. 4, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021.
