Kathleen (Kaye) Lemieux



June 20, 1928 - October 26, 2019



Kaye was born to Helen and Peter Derksen in Hepburn, Saskatchewan. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Alan.



She leaves behind her husband Robert (Bob) of 64 years who loved her dearly and made an effort to help her through her battle with Alzheimer's. She also leaves four nephews and three nieces and many great-nieces and nephews. Kate had been in Sechelt Hospital for 2 ½ weeks when she passed away after contracting pneumonia.



Bob and Kaye never had children. She was widowed when Bob married her. Kaye had worked for the post office for about three years, then as a clerk for Redman's Service Store, then at Clayton's Shop Easy. In the early 1970's she decided to quit work and became an avid flower gardener. She was often referred to as the "Flower Lady" when they lived on Cowrie Street.



A prayer service will be held at Holy Family Parish Center at 6pm on Thursday, November 7, followed by a funeral mass at the same location at 11:00am Friday, November 8.

