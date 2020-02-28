March 2, 1949 - December 13, 2019
Katherine was raised on a dairy farm in Southern Ontario, attended a one-room schoolhouse, starting music lessons early. Music provided the thread leading Katherine through her life. As a kindergarten teacher she planned and directed the school concerts. She had a beautiful soprano voice, created a voice studio training and inspiring students with her unique approach.
Following a dream of mountains and ocean she moved to Vancouver and then to the Sunshine Coast. She joined Toastmasters, achieving Distinguished Toastmaster Status, honing new skills, inspiring others to go beyond who they thought they were, what they thought they could do. She was a person of many talents utilizing her creativity in workshops, book groups, starting The Lift Event, providing a venue for others to showcase their passions and talents. She had a restless soul, seeking solace in spiritual practices and studies.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at Chaster House from 2pm-4pm on her birthday March 2, as she requested.
