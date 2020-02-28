Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE ISABEL SCOTT. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Chaster House Obituary

March 2, 1949 - December 13, 2019

Katherine was raised on a dairy farm in Southern Ontario, attended a one-room schoolhouse, starting music lessons early. Music provided the thread leading Katherine through her life. As a kindergarten teacher she planned and directed the school concerts. She had a beautiful soprano voice, created a voice studio training and inspiring students with her unique approach.

Following a dream of mountains and ocean she moved to Vancouver and then to the Sunshine Coast. She joined Toastmasters, achieving Distinguished Toastmaster Status, honing new skills, inspiring others to go beyond who they thought they were, what they thought they could do. She was a person of many talents utilizing her creativity in workshops, book groups, starting The Lift Event, providing a venue for others to showcase their passions and talents. She had a restless soul, seeking solace in spiritual practices and studies.

