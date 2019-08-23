Kathleen ("Kay") passed away peacefully on August 7. Married to Norman for over 66 years, her legacy continues in their three children John (Leslie), Bill (Debbie) and Becky (Vince) along with grandchildren, Laura (Ian), Erin (Josue), Josie and godchild, Vanessa, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.



A graduate of Lord Byng Secondary School (1946) and Vancouver Normal School (1948), Kathleen was a teacher and librarian for many years and very active in the West Point Grey United Church and in the Couples' Club.



A loving mother, beautiful wife, Auntie, Grandma and friend to many, Kathleen was an avid reader as well as a prolific master of the fabric arts. Her sweaters, clothes and socks were mainstays for the family and friends. She was particularly well known for the hundreds of toques she made for charity.



Suffering from Muscular Dystrophy for many years, Kathleen took it all in stride. Over the last few years, Alzheimer's became an increasing challenge. Her personal caregiver, Jomelyn, and more recently the team at Crofton Manor took wonderful care of her. Thank you.



In celebration of Kathleen's life, please join Norm and the family at West Point Grey United Church in Vancouver on October 12 at 1:30pm.

