December 15, 1938 - April 29, 2019

We are saddened to share the news of the passing of Kay on April 29, 2019, at Sechelt Hospital.

Mom was born on December 15, 1938 in Moosejaw Saskatchewan, to parents Evelyn May (Halliday) and William Wilson Walker. Mom moved with her mother, older brother and younger sister to Sea Island in Vancouver, BC and soon after to Haney B.C. in 1945. Next saw the family moving to Forest Grove B.C. in 1947, adding two more sisters to the family, then later in 1951 to Balmoral (Shuswap), B.C. to build and operate a gas/service station.

Mom left home in 1956 to make her way in the world, working at Tranquille Hospital in Kamloops B.C. On August 2, 1963 Mom married her first husband Ray Langsford and after raising their three children in Coquitlam B.C., the family moved to the Sunshine Coast in 1975.

Mom loved to help people and was a 22 year Volunteer Member of the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary, Pender Harbour Branch. She spent many years hosting events and monthly Birthday parties at both Shorncliffe and Totem Lodge, and later took on the duty of maintaining the Auxiliary Scrapbook. Mom was very dedicated to her volunteer work and took on her duties enthusiastically. Mom loved to bake and encouraged family and friends to participate by baking for their many fundraising events.

Mom is survived by her children Maureen Langsford (Len), Teresa Sladey (Mark), Scott Langsford (Sophie), her grandchildren Page Wakarchuk, Jillian Wakarchuk and Aidan Langsford, sisters Lydia Packalen, Jean Dyck and Carol Marsh (Bob). Mom was predeceased by her husband Ray Langsford in December 1994 and by her second husband Tom Held in June 2004 and her brother Gerry in 2015.

The family is extremely grateful to the Pender Harbour Volunteer Fire Department and local paramedics in assisting Mom to reach her final destination with care and dignity, along with Teyjah Xaveriss and Betty Sladey both who took on duties above and beyond when family wasn't able. Thank you also to friends Barb Ellison, Maureen Lee and Pat MacQueen, along with Home Support Workers and P.H. Seniors Healthy Meals Program - all of whom made it possible for Mom to remain at home until her final day.

Mom's Journey on this Earth has ended, leaving us all with our special memories. Please join us in a Celebration of Mom's Life at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 112 (Pender Harbour) from Noon to 3pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019.

In lieu of flowers Mom would be happy if donations were sent to: Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary, P.O. Box 101, Madeira Park, B.C. V0N 2H0. Mom was also an avid supporter of the BC SPCA.

