December 15, 1938 – April 29, 2019

We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Kay on the evening of April 29th, 2019 at Sechelt Hospital.

Mom was born on December 15, 1938 in Moosejaw Saskatchewan, to parents Evelyn May (Halliday) and William Wilson Walker. The family moved to Haney B.C. in 1945, then to Forest Grove B.C. in 1947, and later in 1951 to Balmoral (Shuswap), B.C.

Mom left home in 1956 to make her way in the world, working at Tranquille Hospital in Kamloops B.C. On August 2nd, 1963 Mom married her first husband Ray Langsford and after raising their three children in Coquitlam B.C., the family moved to the Sunshine Coast in 1976.

Mom loved to help people and was a 22 year Volunteer Member of the St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary, Pender Harbour Branch. She spent many years hosting the monthly birthday parties at both Shorncliffe and Totem Lodge, and later took on the duty of keeping the Auxiliary Scrapbook up to date. Mom was very detailed and serious about her volunteer work and took on her duties enthusiastically. Mom loved to bake and encouraged family and friends to participate with baking for every fundraiser event.

Mom is survived by her children Maureen Langsford (Len), Teresa Sladey (Mark), Scott Langsford (Sophie), her grandchildren Page Wakarchuk, Jillian Wakarchuk and Aidan Langsford, sisters Lydia Packalen, Jean Dyck and Carol Marsh (Bob). Mom was predeceased by her husband Ray Langsford in December 1994 and by her second husband Tom Held in June 2004 and her brother Gerry in 2015.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Pender Harbour Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance crew who showed kindness and respect in their care of Mom on her last day with us, as well as Teyjah Xaveriss for her assistance in getting Mom the help she required, and Betty Sladey for jumping in when long distance prevented us from being there. Mom would expect a "shout out" to the Pender Harbour Seniors Healthy Meals program as she enjoyed receiving their weekly meals and always exclaimed at how tasty they were and what a nice variety they provided. She also appreciated the care she received most recently from the Sunshine Coast Home Support workers along with family friends Barb Ellison, Maureen Lee, and Pat (Nursie) MacQueen who all went above and beyond to make it possible for Mom to remain in her home during her most recent and difficult health issues.

Mom's Journey on this Earth has ended, leaving us all with our special memories. Please join us in a Celebration of Mom's Life at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 112 (Pender Harbour) from Noon to 3pm, July 20th, 2019.

In lieu of flowers Mom would be happy if donations were sent to: Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary – P.O. Box 101 Madeira Park, B.C. V0N 2H0. Mom was also an avid supporter of the BCSPCA.

