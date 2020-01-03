Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHY BARNUM. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Camp Sunrise Langdale , BC View Map Obituary

August 10, 1947 - December 7, 2019

Family and friends are mourning Kathy's sudden loss. Many are comforted in knowing that she is in the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, as she claimed the Bible's promise that "whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:15)

Kathy (Burlie), her sister Marnie, brother Doug. and half-sisters Pat and Renie were born in Edmonton where they lived during their early years before moving to Vancouver. Kathy moved to Gibsons in 1979, where she was an active member of the Sunshine Coast community. She served as a mental health advocate with the B.C. Schizophrenia Society and a leader with the Girl Guides of Canada. For the last 11 years, Kathy enjoyed her job as the crossing guard at Gibsons Elementary School, where students and community members described her as friendly, smiling, cheerful, helpful, caring, and kind. She blessed her friends at Calvary Baptist Church with her beautiful voice and had joined several local singing groups. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crochet, and quilting.

Kathy leaves behind Ernie, her husband of 40 years, and four children, Daniel and his wife Maria with her twin grandsons Samuel and Maxwell in Salmon Arm, Samuel and his wife Crystal with her granddaughter Catherine in Vancouver, daughter Rebekah and her husband Peter Dooley with her grandson Jeremiah in Burnaby, and daughter Deborah in Gibsons. Kathy is also survived by her sister Marnie, nephews Keith and Doug, niece Mandy, and great-niece Averleigh.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at Camp Sunrise, Langdale, on Saturday, January 4 at 1:30pm. A reception will follow. Instead of flowers, please send any donations to B.C. Schizophrenia Society, Sunshine Coast Branch, Box 861, Gibsons, B.C. V0N 1V0 or B.C. Cancer Agency, 600 W. 10th Ave., Vancouver B.C. V5Z 4E6. August 10, 1947 - December 7, 2019Family and friends are mourning Kathy's sudden loss. Many are comforted in knowing that she is in the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, as she claimed the Bible's promise that "whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:15)Kathy (Burlie), her sister Marnie, brother Doug. and half-sisters Pat and Renie were born in Edmonton where they lived during their early years before moving to Vancouver. Kathy moved to Gibsons in 1979, where she was an active member of the Sunshine Coast community. She served as a mental health advocate with the B.C. Schizophrenia Society and a leader with the Girl Guides of Canada. For the last 11 years, Kathy enjoyed her job as the crossing guard at Gibsons Elementary School, where students and community members described her as friendly, smiling, cheerful, helpful, caring, and kind. She blessed her friends at Calvary Baptist Church with her beautiful voice and had joined several local singing groups. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crochet, and quilting.Kathy leaves behind Ernie, her husband of 40 years, and four children, Daniel and his wife Maria with her twin grandsons Samuel and Maxwell in Salmon Arm, Samuel and his wife Crystal with her granddaughter Catherine in Vancouver, daughter Rebekah and her husband Peter Dooley with her grandson Jeremiah in Burnaby, and daughter Deborah in Gibsons. Kathy is also survived by her sister Marnie, nephews Keith and Doug, niece Mandy, and great-niece Averleigh.A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at Camp Sunrise, Langdale, on Saturday, January 4 at 1:30pm. A reception will follow. Instead of flowers, please send any donations to B.C. Schizophrenia Society, Sunshine Coast Branch, Box 861, Gibsons, B.C. V0N 1V0 or B.C. Cancer Agency, 600 W. 10th Ave., Vancouver B.C. V5Z 4E6. Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close