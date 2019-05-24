Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAYE DON HIGHGATE. View Sign Obituary

April 27,1933 - October 10, 2018

At the age of 85 years, Kaye Don Highgate passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home.

Kaye was predeceased by his loving wife of 34 years, River Anne, two and half years ago.

Kaye was born in Chatham, Kent Co. and lived in Ontario for most of his life until he and his wife moved to Sechelt, B.C. in 1982

Kaye worked for many years at Custom Carpets. He was a long time loyal and valued employee and he enjoyed being a part of their team. He was loved by many caring family members and friends.

The family wants to thank the staff at Home Care Services for their support and care.

The family held a quite celebration of his life this past week.

Kaye will be missed by all who knew him.



