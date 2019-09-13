Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEITH A. E. THIRKELL. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Keith Andrew Ernest Thirkell announce his sudden passing on August 18, 2019 at the age of 57.

Keith was born on February 11, 1962 in Nova Scotia to the late Rev. Frederick Thirkell and Lillian Thirkell (née Johnson), the last addition to a family of four rambunctious boys. The family moved to BC shortly after and the boys spent their youth exploring the wilds of the growing North Vancouver.

Keith was predeceased by his beloved parents and our comfort lays in their reunion. Keith leaves to mourn three daughters, and four grandchildren. Desiree (Greg), Cole and Karalena Lillian; Orielle (Derek) and Deacon Frederick; Sage (Adrian), and baby Summer. Keith's girls are joined by their mother Teoni in grieving his loss and celebrating his life, as well as a beloved friend Sharon.

Keith was an avid and accomplished photographer and photojournalist as well as a jack of all trades. Keith was a 30 year resident of the Sunshine Coast and was most proud of serving his community of Sechelt for two terms as Councillor. Keith was the proud and acclaimed publisher of the Sunshine Coast Scenic Calendar for many years as well as contributing to a beautiful book of the Sunshine Coast by Harbour Publishing. He loved a healthy debate and was a walking encyclopedia of BC facts and history. A true BC boy through and through, his greatest happiness was wandering through the woods with camera in hand, or sailing on a smooth sea.

Keiths' family will be having a private service at a later date and invite you to share a coffee and a chat with Keith in Roberts Creek where it meets the sea.

In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be made to an organization dear to the Thirkell families heart:

The Primate's World Relief and Development Fund

The Anglican Church of Canada

80 Hayden Street

Toronto, Ontario M4Y 3G2



Do not stand at my grave and weep, ?I am not there, I do not sleep. ?I am in a thousand winds that blow, ?I am the softly falling snow. ?I am the gentle showers of rain, ?I am the fields of ripening grain. ?I am in the morning hush, ?I am in the graceful rush ?Of beautiful birds in circling flight, ?I am the starshine of the night. ?I am in the flowers that bloom, ?I am in a quiet room. ?I am in the birds that sing, ?I am in each lovely thing. ?Do not stand at my grave and cry, ?I am not there. I do not die.

