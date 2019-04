Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken B. Pruden. View Sign

We regret to inform you of the sudden passing of our dad, Ken. He was a wonderful, hardworking man who passed doing what he loved: helping people. He survived by his son, daughter, grandkids, and all his amazing friends. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, as he touched the lives of everyone he met. Even though he's gone, he will live on in the memories of his family and friends. Never forgotten and always loved.



Celebration of life on May 15 at 4pm at the Sechelt Band Hall.

