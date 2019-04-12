Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEN "CORKY" BLAND. View Sign

With such broken hearts we announce the passing of Ken "Corky" Bland.

He will be forever missed as a loving husband and father.

He was restless, kind and what you saw was what you got. He was a natural leader. As a child and adult he played organized sports, which he excelled in. Through the years he made lifelong friends in both sports and work. Ending his career as Manager of Terminal Forest Products Howe Sound Division. Along the way he and Kerry Eldred and wives bought Seaview Market. Then in 1993, built the Roberts Creek General Store. They were proud to serve the community they grew up in.

We have so many to thank. You brought us food, flowers, cards, called to let us know you were thinking of us and hugs when we met. You all helped us to make it through this very sad time. So once again, thank you!!

We also want to thank Dr. Lehman and the wonderful staff at the Gibsons Medical Clinic, Eric at Howe Sound Pharmacy, Dr. Singh and the nurses of the Dialysis Unit in Sechelt Hospital, and the nurses and staff at Hospice in Shorncliffe. We were so fortunate to have the care we received.

Ken is survived by his wife Lisa, sons A.J. (Leah), Nathan (Ana), and Jamie (Jen), five grandchildren, his sister Gail and her family, his brother (from another mother) Kerry, Judy, Jodi (Kenny and Ella) and Christy (Corey).

Published in The Coast Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019

