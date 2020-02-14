Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH JAMES McBRIDE. View Sign Service Information Devlin Funeral Home 579 Seaview Road Gibsons , BC V0N 1V0 (604)-886-9551 Service 1:00 PM Devlin Funeral Home 579 Seaview Road Gibsons , BC V0N 1V0 Obituary

On January 30, 2020, at the age of 66, Kenneth James McBride left his physical body following a valiant battle with cancer. Ken leaves behind his wife and soulmate Lorna, loving daughter Hillary (Ben), granddaughter Rhea, stepson Mike, sisters Peg (Cameron), Nancy (Mike) and Betty (Bruce), brother Bert (Reena), nephews Andrew, Graham, Trevor, Shawn and Patrick, and nieces Paula and Jessica. He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Margaret, and siblings Mary and Timmy.

Ken was born in Montreal on June 4, 1953. He moved out west in the early 70's and settled on the Sunshine Coast in 1994. Over the years Ken worked as a well respected guitar doctor who used his skills to repair, restore and build guitars. Ken had a love for photography and patiently waited to get the best shot. His greatest passion in life was writing and preforming music. On the coast he played in bands Altamira and Altered. He then went on to be a solo act and was especially proud of his album "Tone". Ken had a regular Wednesday music program for many years. He also volunteered by playing music in community and schools.

Ken was a humble, loving, talented and generous man. He was well known and respected on the Sunshine Coast. He will be missed by many.

