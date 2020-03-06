Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keren MILLER. View Sign Obituary

On February 20th, Keren passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Endicott, New York, but raised mostly in Maine, Keren immigrated to Canada in 1985. She settled on the Sunshine Coast in 1995 after living in various places in B.C., including her beloved family ranch near Williams Lake.



Keren will be fondly remembered for her playful nature, joyous laugh and quick wit. Her adventurous spirit led to many memorable road trips, boat trips, and holidays to Mexico. Keren was happiest working in her garden, visited often by the squirrels and birds she lovingly fed. She truly enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, cooking a beautiful meal to share, listening to good music, and relaxing in the sunshine.



Keren will be forever missed by her husband and best friend Gary, daughters Stacey and Sarah, stepdaughter Alison, and son-in-law, Charles. She is survived by her father Robert Serenbetz.



Soar on Momma Raven. Come visit from time to time.

