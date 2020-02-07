July 18, 1949 - January 24, 2020

Kevin was born and raised in Cranbrook, BC. He received his certificate in Electrical Technology from BCIT in 1979. After that he practiced his profession across the province before taking early retirement from Howe Sound Pulp and Paper. Kevin worked and golfed, golfed and golfed.

Kevin is survived by his brother Larry, nieces Carrie, Lesley and Jennifer. Missed and remembered by a special friend to Kevin and his brother, Chris and her daughter Ann. Kevin will be missed by lifelong friends Pat, Dave and Neiro.

Loved and remembered by companion and a partner in his life, Sandi. Together they golfed and travelled the globe.

We will gather in the spring to celebrate his life. FORE!

Remember Kevin with a donation to the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

