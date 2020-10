Or Copy this URL to Share

Softly the leaves of memory fall



Gently we gather and treasure them all



Unseen, unheard, he is ever near



Still loved, still missed, still very dear!



We miss you Kev! Lovingly remembered by Mom and Dad, family and friends from Huron College, UWO, UCF and phi Delta Theta



