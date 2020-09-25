July 13, 1983 – August 11, 2020

It is with deep and profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Kieran Schuks.

Kieran was born in Kelowna, but spent most of his younger years enjoying the carefree lifestyle of the Sunshine Coast. From beach fires at Bonniebrook, swimming on Franklin and Pebbles, seasons on the soccer pitch with Rick McGuire's motley crew, blackberry pies to toboggan runs down Central Ave.

After graduating from Elphinstone Secondary (2001), he left the coast to study sciences at University of Victoria before earning his red seal as an electrician. He lived and worked in Vancouver, Victoria, Penticton and northern Alberta.

Kieran was a bit of a renaissance man. He backpacked and flash packed from Peru to Poland, Italy to Ireland with a myriad of stops in between, chronicled and shared his travel experiences with unbelievably beautiful photographs. He could catch a lake trout on the fly then cook it over a campfire; bake a double chocolate layer cake, or custom build his own kitchen cabinets. Most of all, Kieran took pleasure in sharing time with friends and family: master chef of the bbq, loved turkey dinner with all the trimmings, many laughs skimboarding with Josh, had a trip of a lifetime working and surfing NZ with Anne, and enjoyed a lifelong relationship with his amazing friend, Thea. Llanberis, Wales, was his second home, having spent numerous summers there with his special family Sandy, Paddy and Robs. Kieran's kind and gentle nature, his thoughtfulness and generosity were legendary to those who knew and loved him.

Predeceased by his Grandma Kaye, he is survived by his biggest fan, his mom, Janice Schuks and his best mate and step dad, Derek Apple. He leaves to mourn many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in Canada and Wales. We will forever hold him in our hearts, remembering his wicked sense of humor, easy laugh and loving nature. We miss you Kier, gone too soon, but never forgotten. A celebration of Kieran's life will be announced in the future. We would like to thank our family, friends and community for the loving support we have received during this difficult time.



