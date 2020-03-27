Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KIM ROBERT FERRIS CLARK. View Sign Obituary

February 26, 1937 - March 6, 2020

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to an amazing, gentle, and patient man. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lisa, daughters Jennifer Garden (Sandy) and Sarah Ferreira (Nelson), grandchildren Lily, Charlie, Hannah, and Harrison, sister Suzanne Walton (Gary), brother Scott Clark (Janet), and sister-in-law Suzanne Carlsen.

Kim graduated from the University of Toronto with a Ph.D. in mammalogy. He did extensive research on arctic wolves and taught for over 30 years at Algonquin College in Pembroke, ON.

After retirement, Kim and his wife moved to Sechelt, B.C. in 2007. Kim was born in Vancouver, B.C. and was happy to return to 'his roots'. He loved music and was an accomplished player of the bagpipes, violin and trombone. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many hours planting and improving trees on his farm in Ontario, at his cottage on Aylen Lake, ON, and on the Sunshine Coast, B.C.

Kim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, and mentor. He will be remembered with great love and gratitude by those of us who were fortunate enough to have known him.

The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff at the Ambulatory Care Unit at Sechelt Hospital, Doctor Charlotte Philippson, the palliative care team, and specialists who took such good care of him over the last four years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sechelt Hospital Foundation, Ambulatory Care Unit. A celebration of life will be held later in the summer of 2020.



Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 27, 2020

