KIMBERLY ANN LACEY
1966 - 2020
February 9, 1966 - August 1, 2020
Kim left us very suddenly, leaving us very sad. We have lost a loving wife, mother, sister and camping friend. She leaves behind her husband Lance, sons Derek and Josh, stepchilden Jenn and Cody, grandchilden Ellisa and Katelynn, also her brother Richard, and two sisters Terri and Nadine, and many nieces and nephews.
Lance met Kim in '93' and started their life together. Kim had a huge heart for all her extended family and her pets. She was most happy when she was camping with family and friends where she got the moniker "Momma K".
Over the years our camping group grew and she was always excited to get back to the lake.
Lance and the boys are blessed and humbled by the outpouring of support from our family, friends and community.
The family will have a small service for Kim, but are planning a celebration of life in early September pending Covid rules.
Details to follow on social media.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Aug. 14 to Sep. 10, 2020.
