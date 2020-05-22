OCTOBER 31, 1953 – MAY 3, 2020



After a difficult battle with cancer, our precious Larry slipped away peacefully in the loving arms of his family. Larry leaves behind his wife Julie, children Ana, Sean, Emily, Miles, grandson Xander, his mom Eileen, sisters Linda and Kathy. He was predeceased by his father Ron. Larry will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family.



Larry was born in Vancouver and grew up on the North Shore. He had very fond memories of his family home and his youth spent in Eagle Harbour. The friendships developed during that time remained strong. He loved the Okanagan and spent happy summers in Osoyoos visiting his grandparents. Larry was a hard worker and a plumber by trade and spent most of his career in the pipefitting industry as an estimator. He was looking forward to retirement to do more traveling and catch up on all of his many projects and interests. Larry was curious by nature and had an inquisitive outlook. He always had some sort of scheme brewing. He loved cars. Larry's keen love of music and his talent for fine drawing is a legacy that lives on in his children. Larry was a good, kind, and compassionate man. He loved his family and his home on the Sunshine Coast. Larry commuted for 20 years and even after a frustrating day of commuting, he would walk into the house and greet his family with a beautiful smile on his face.



We are truly grateful for and would like to thank the medical community of the Sunshine Coast who supported us at every step through Larry's transition.



A celebration will be held at a gentler time.

