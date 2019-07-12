Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAURIE JAMES CREAK. View Sign Obituary

October 14, 1948 – June 29, 2019

Laurie - the Garden Gopher, Mudman, Creakie - passed away on June 29, 2019 after a valiant battle with recurrent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. His motto became "Creaks don't quit" so he was very determined to fight his cancer to the end.

Laurie's early career began as a high school English/History teacher in Prince George. He then went on to enjoy being a realtor for 38 years. As part of his real estate career, he became an educator, was a member of the Real Estate Council of B.C. and finally the Errors and Omissions Insurance Corporation. When he retired he created his beloved Garden Gophers yard maintenance business. In the end it became his dream job and one he excelled at. He was exceedingly sad to have to say to his customers that he no longer had the strength to tackle their gardens.

Bonny and Laurie travelled extensively over the last few years seeing many amazing countries including Italy just last September. As well, Borrego Springs was a yearly winter destination where Laurie could play daily pickleball games – a game that had become such a huge passion for him.

Laurie, predeceased by his brother Art, leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Bonny, three daughters, Erin (Lannie), Allison (Matt), Stacey (Steve), three grandchildren, Clyde, Kate and Haddie, his sister, Ellinor (Clyde) and many nieces and nephews. We all love him and miss him so very much.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 P.M. at 7823 Eagle Drive in Laurie's own secret garden.

In lieu of flowers please make your contribution to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.



