July 16, 1946 - February 1, 2019

We are sad to announce that Leigh Blakey (Taylor) left her body on February 1st at her home in Fort St John. She is survived by her brother Paul, daughters Sarah and Jodie, stepsons Gabe, Logan and Obie, grandchildren Morgan, Liam, Eryana, Aniyah, Dylan, Luna, Rio and great-grandchild, Nevaeh.

Leigh was born in Victoria, BC and moved to the Sunshine Coast (Halfmoon Bay) in 1978. She and her partner Lee Taylor were the original proprietors of the Pastimes Toy Store in Sechelt. They moved to Fort St. John to be closer to family in 2005.

There will be a Celebration of Life on August 11, 2019 at the Coopers Green Hall in Halfmoon Bay from 1 pm to 5 pm. If you would like to attend please call Paul or Nicola Blakey 604-885-7503. Published in The Coast Reporter on Apr. 5, 2019

