March 4, 1965 - February 21, 2020
Our beloved Lennea began her spiritual journey peacefully. She is survived by husband Cyril, sons Rocky, Danny (Ashley), daughter Taylor (Connor), mom Shirley and poppa Tom, brother Terry, sister Michelle (Joel), nephew Blake and nieces Hailey and Amanda. Also survived by the light of her life, her first grandson Jaxon. Predeceased by her grandpa, nana and brother Todd.
Celebration of life to be held at the Sechelt Legion on Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m.
No flowers by request. Donations to Diabetes Canada in Lennea's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 28, 2020