Leo Christian Oldenborg Lundbek, born March 5,1931 in Denmark passed away quietly at his home in Halfmoon Bay September 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Leo immigrated to Canada with his wife and three children in 1957. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Elisabeth and his three sons Johnny (Maxine), Jan (Linda) and Carsten (Susan) and also many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind two brothers and numerous relatives in Denmark. Leo was a merchant marine in Denmark and then in Canada a submersible pump mechanic for Flygt for many years prior to his retirement. Leo loved living on the Sunshine Coast, being on his boat and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed.