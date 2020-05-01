October 30, 1924 - April 23, 2020

Born in Whitefox Saskatchewan to Charles Walter Perkins & Henrietta Leona Perkins, Leona is survived by children Sherron(Peter), Lloyd(Wendy), Lynn(Lorne) and Laurie(Brad), 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by husband Douglas and one great-grandson.

Leona was born at home on October 30th, 1924. In 1926 the family moved back to their homestead in Ridgedale, Saskatchewan. On November 2nd, 1944 Leona married Douglas Lloyd Shields. In 1945 they moved to Sherridon, Manitoba where Doug found work at Sherritt Gordon Mines where he earned his Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Certificate.

Leona's daughter Sherron was born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, and son Lloyd was born in Sherridon, Manitoba. Doug was offered work with CP Air in Winnipeg and 1958 transferred to their operations in Richmond B.C. where Leona gave birth to daughters Lynn and Laurie.

Leona was a traditional farm girl. She grew up during the great depression and as the oldest girl amongst seven siblings was expected to help at home and pick up the slack. This meant, among other things missing school every Thursday to help her mother do the family laundry, all by hand. Later Leona worked during harvest times tending to the threshing crews. Horse and wagon and three to four full meals a day prepared and brought out to the crew who worked from before dawn until sunset.

It was a good life, centered around long days, hard physical work and dogged determination in the face of adversity.

Leona met Douglas at 16 years old at a box social where the towns young men would eagerly bid on boxes of home baking the girls would bring. Douglas was never outbid when it came to Leona's. They were together for 75 years and had been married for 71 years when Douglas passed away in 2015

Leona was a devoted wife and a loving mother. Leona's knitting creations are scattered amongst her children and grandchildren. Leona took great pride in



her gardens and in her home which was always kept clean as a whistle. Her baking was a highlight of every family occasion. Leona loved to entertain the family whenever there was any excuse for a celebration. New additions to Leona's family were always a high point and she welcomed the most recent last September.

Leona was the Matriarch and presided over a loving family who she gathered together as often as possible.

Love will be Leona's Legacy and she will be missed terribly.



