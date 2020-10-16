On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Leslie Germann, loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 74 in Sechelt, BC. Leslie was born on May 20, 1946 in Regina, SK to Frank and Mary Poutney. On August 24, 1968 Leslie married the love of her life, Paul Germann. On June 27, 1975 she gave birth to their pride and joy, Philip.



Leslie loved to travel by her husband's side no matter where they went, whether it was for work or pleasure. No matter if it was in the truck camper, sailboat, cruise ship or their motorhome. It didn't matter where she went just so long as it was by her husband's side.



Leslie was predeceased by her father Frank in 1977 and her mother Mary in 1984.



Leslie is survived by her husband Paul, their son Philip (wife Allison, grandchildren Jacob and Paron), her sister Lisa (husband Dennis Bailey and family), and her sister Lindsay (husband Robert Budnik and family), plus many family members scattered around the globe.



There will be no service for Leslie.



In lieu of gifts or flowers please consider sending a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Diabetes Association.



We would like to thank Dr. Steiner and Dr. Wadge and the night staff for all their help and kindness in Leslie's final moments.



